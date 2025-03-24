Austin FC Transfers Leo Väisänen to BK Häcken
March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with BK Häcken in Sweden for the transfer of defender Leo Väisänen. Väisänen joined Austin from Swedish side IF Elfsborg in January 2023 and made 34 MLS appearances (29 starts) across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording a goal and an assist.
"We wish Leo all the best on his return to the Swedish league and we thank him for his service to the Club since he joined in 2023," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.
Austin FC now has three (3) open senior roster slots and two (2) open international slots.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2025
- CF Montréal Parts Ways with Laurent Courtois - Club de Foot Montreal
- Austin FC Transfers Leo Väisänen to BK Häcken - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Austin FC Transfers Leo Väisänen to BK Häcken
- Austin FC Beats San Diego FC in First-Ever Meeting Between the Clubs
- Austin FC Signs Antonio Gomez, Riley Thomas, Nico Van Rijn to Short-Term Agreements
- Biro's Goal Leads Austin FC to Shutout Win over LAFC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement