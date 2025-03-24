Austin FC Transfers Leo Väisänen to BK Häcken

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with BK Häcken in Sweden for the transfer of defender Leo Väisänen. Väisänen joined Austin from Swedish side IF Elfsborg in January 2023 and made 34 MLS appearances (29 starts) across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, recording a goal and an assist.

"We wish Leo all the best on his return to the Swedish league and we thank him for his service to the Club since he joined in 2023," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell.

Austin FC now has three (3) open senior roster slots and two (2) open international slots.

