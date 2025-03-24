Charlotte FC Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC midfielder Pep Biel was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday following a three goal contribution performance in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Biel opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he slotted home a deflected cross that fell right into his path. The finish was his second goal of the season.

He played a sublime through ball to Brandt Bronico set up the the Club's third goal in the 40th minute. Biel's second assist came during a good switch of play on 52 minutes sprung Kerwin Vargas down the right side, and the Colombian cooly finished to put the game out of reach.

Biel is the second CLTFC player to be honored on an MLS Team of the Matchday in 2025, following Wilfried Zaha's nomination in week two.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood was also on the scoresheet and his performance earned him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench for this week. The Englishman is off the mark for the first time in 2025, as the captain scored the 2nd goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Charlotte FC returns to action this Saturday as The Crown travels to Colorado on March 29 (4:30 p.m. ET). The Club returns home to Bank of America Stadium on April 5 to take on Nashville SC at 2:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the match can be found at charlottefootballclub.com/tickets.

