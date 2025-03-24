U.S. Women's National Team Will Face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The U.S. Women's National Team will face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. (7 p.m. MT on TBS, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The match will be the first of two meetings between the two teams, with the second coming June 29 in Cincinnati.

"We're thrilled to have the U.S. Women's National Team return to Colorado and DICK'S Sporting Goods Park," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "We've been honored to host and support the USWNT over the years, and we're proud of the impact that Coloradans have on the squad. I am personally excited to welcome my home team of Eire and to another incredible showcase for women's soccer in our state."

These will be the first meetings with Ireland since April of 2023 when the USA swept a pair of games in Austin, Texas and St. Louis ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Irish side features Arsenal FC's Katie McCabe, the team captain, as well as long-time North Carolina Courage star Denise O'Sullivan.

U.S. head coach Emma Hayes coached her first USWNT game in Denver at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in the USA's victory over Korea Republic on June 1, 2024. Denver recently became the newest expansion city for the National Women's Soccer League, and the club is slated to begin play in 2026.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is home to Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. Founded in 1996 as one of MLS' charter clubs, the Rapids are the 2010 MLS Cup champions and 2021 Western Conference regular-season winners.

Additional Notes:

The USA has faced Ireland 15 times and has won every game. Colorado is the home state of several current USWNT players in team captain Lindsey Heaps (Golden) and forwards Sophia Wilson (Windsor) and Mallory Swanson (Highlands Ranch). This will be the USWNT's ninth match all-time at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, home to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. The USA is 7-0-1 at the venue with the most recent game being Emma Hayes' debut last summer. The first match in Denver for the U.S. Women came in 1999 after the famous World Cup victory when the world champions played at Mile High Stadium. Ireland fell to Wales in its 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Playoff series, 3-2, on aggregate and thus will miss the continental championship this summer, making it available to play the USA in this FIFA window. Ireland head coach Carla Ward, a long-time head coach in the England Women's Super League, served as a scout for Emma Hayes' staff during the 2024 Olympics in France.

Tickets:

Tickets for the USWNT vs. the Republic of Ireland matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will be on sale to the public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. MT Tickets will be available on ussoccer.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.