Charlotte FC off to Best Start in Club History

Are you down with The Crown?

If you aren't? What are you doing? Hop on the bandwagon right now. We saved you a seat.

Charlotte FC extended its club-record win streak at home to 6. They are off to their best start in club history with 10 points through the season's first 5 matches. And they did so by tying their club record for goals in a single match, hanging 4 of them on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

They held two teams with two of the highest record transfer fees in MLS history to no goals. They earned a gritty road point in Seattle. They absolutely dominated a strong attacking team without three regular starters. They now sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference and are T-1st in MLS with a +6 goal differential.

Do you need to hear any more?

Charlotte FC is off to a roaring start, and it looks sustainable. The stats speak for themselves, but even those in the league are taking a lot of notice. We are sure to see Charlotte rise in the power rankings once again. And you can't turn on MLS Season Pass without hearing the pundits talk a little CLTFC.

Charlotte FC leads the Eastern Conference with 8 individual goal-scorers. Only the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps have more. CLTFC is a complete team from top to bottom. They aren't letting shots in. Shoutout to Kristian Kahlina, who is on Goalkeeper of the Year run of form again this season. And they score goals in multiple ways. When one player has an off night, there are other options. When one player plays out of his mind, the rest join him, and the levels rise. It's a full package.

MORE?! YOU NEED MORE?!

The Fortress has been electric so far this season. When goals hit the net, there is no better place to be. Dean Smith and the boys fully know how important the support is to them. It's a key factor in winning a club record six in a row at home. It's rare to find a team that is so in sync with their fans, grateful for their support and feeds off the energy. Charlotte is For The Crown.

So now what?

You hop on the bandwagon right now. And if you are already on, let everyone know how much you enjoy the ride.

Buy that MLS Season Pass, get your you-know-what to Bank of America Stadium, and wear the Fortress Kit everywhere you go.

It's going to be a fun season. Crowns Up.

