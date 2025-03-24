Nashville SC Update

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2025)- After defeating CF Montréal 3-0 (0W-4L-1D) at GEODIS Park last Saturday, Nashville Soccer Club (3W-1L-1D) is off to its best start through five Major League Soccer matches in club history. The Boys in Gold will now host FC Cincinnati (2W-2L-1D) this Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT for College Night powered by AAA where local university students and alumni groups will be highlighted throughout the match (tickets available at NashvilleSC.com).

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host its 2025 home opener vs. Philadelphia Union 2 on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is off to its best start in club history through five MLS matches (3W-1L-1D, 10 points)

has won three consecutive regular season matches the first time since May 17 - May 28, 2023, which was the start of a four-match win streak (outscoring opponents 8-1)

set club records for goals scored (8) and goal differential (+5) through its first five MLS matches

has featured seven different goal scorers this season, the most in club history through five MLS matches (Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl, Andy Najar, Jonathan Pérez, Ahmed Qasem (2), and Sam Surridge)

has now recorded three clean sheets through its first five matches of a regular season three times (2021, 2023, 2025)

has conceded the second-fewest goals in MLS this season with three (also, ATX and CLB)

has not conceded a goal during the second half of a match this season

concludes a two-match homestand this Saturday vs. FC Cincinnati

last faced FC Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2024 in a 2-2 draw at GEODIS Park

is 3W-2L-3D all-time vs. FC Cincinnati in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

defeated FC Cincinnati 1(5)-1(4) in penalties on Aug. 4, 2023 during Leagues Cup

is 61W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 36W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-32L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer scored his first career MLS goal during his first start of the season last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

Gastón Brugman recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution when he assisted Alex Muyl's goal in the 56th minute during his first start as a Boy in Gold last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

Teal Bunbury

made his third straight appearance when he subbed on in the 86th minute last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

is one appearance away from 400 career regular season games played

scored his first goal for Nashville SC during a 1-1 draw vs. FC Cincinnati on July 23, 2022 at TQL Stadium

Julian Gaines

made his first appearance this season as a substitute in the 80th minute last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

made his first Nashville SC start during the team's 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park, logging 87 minutes

Dan Lovitz

has recorded assists in three consecutive regular season matches for the first time in his career after assisting on Jonathan Pérez's 67th minute goal last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

leads the team this season with three assists

Jack Maher

scored one of his five career regular season goals during Nashville SC's 2-0 win vs. FC Cincinnati on May. 29, 2024 at TQL Stadium

leads the team with 91.8% passing accuracy this season (minimum 300 pass attempts)

Hany Mukhtar

is tied with Roy Lassiter for the seventh-most regular season goal contributions (117: 67 goals, 50 assists) through 150 games in MLS history after recording his 49th and 50th career assists last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

made his 150th career regular season appearance last Saturday vs. Montréal

has eight assists in seven career regular season matches vs. FC Cincinnati and is ranked second among active players in regular season assists vs. the Ohio side

Alex Muyl

scored his first goal of the season last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

made his 150th career regular season appearance with Nashville SC last Saturday vs. Montréal

Jonathan Pérez

scored his first career MLS goal in his first start of the season last Saturday vs. CF Montréal, earning Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance

earned MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honors for his performance vs. Montréal

recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution (assist) and first start as a Boy in Gold during the team's 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park

Ahmed Qasem leads the team this season with two goals

Jacob Shaffelburg has four regular season goal contributions (two goals, two assists) vs. FC Cincinnati (his career high vs. any MLS club): one with Nashville SC (goal) and three with Toronto FC (goal, two assists)

Sam Surridge

recorded his second goal contribution in as many games when he assisted on Alex Muyl's goal in the 56th minute last Saturday vs. CF Montréal

became the third Nashville SC player to score 10 or more goals in a single MLS regular season after he registered a brace during the team's 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park

Eddi Tagseth ranks second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 39.25 miles

Taylor Washington recorded his most recent regular season assist during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park when he assisted on Sam Surridge's goal in the 4th minute

Joe Willis

made three saves for his 70th career regular season clean sheet last Saturday vs. CF Montréal, ranking him fifth all-time among active MLS goalkeepers

is tied for first in MLS this season with three clean sheets

has not conceded a goal after the 33rd minute in a match this season

has two career regular season clean sheets vs. FC Cincinnati, both with Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman

recorded his second assist of the season on Josh Bauer's goal in the 62nd minute last Saturday vs. CF Montréal, the first time in his career he has recorded an assist in back-to-back MLS matches

earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance vs. Montréal

has three career regular season goal contributions (two goals, assist) vs. FC Cincinnati, all with Nashville SC

recorded a goal and an assist during Nashville SC's 6-3 regular season win vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 27, 2021 at TQL Stadium - the only time he's recorded a goal and an assist in a single match

has recorded the fifth-most clearances in MLS this season with 12

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.