Marquee Sports Network Named as Official Partner of Chicago Fire FC

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Marquee Sports Network today announced a partnership agreement naming Marquee as the Club's Official Content Partner. Together, Marquee and the Fire will debut an all-new program, Inside the Fire, which will air bi-weekly during the 2025 MLS Season on Marquee Sports Network and will be available via livestream on the Marquee Sports Network App. The first episode is set to debut on Mar. 26 at 5:30 p.m. CT ahead of the Fire's home match versus CF Montréal.

"We're thrilled to launch this partnership with Marquee Sports Network and provide Major League Soccer's best fans with more access to their Men in Red throughout the 2025 Season," said Chicago Fire FC Chief Marketing Officer Dan Moriarty. "Marquee is one of the most innovative sports networks and we're looking forward to working with their team to continue to grow the beautiful game throughout the greater Chicagoland area, and to introduce new fans to our incredible Club."

Inside the Fire will provide fans with highlights, analysis, and insights from recent matches, interviews with Fire players, staff, and partners, along with behind-the-scenes content from the Chicago Fire First Team and around the Club. New episodes of the 30-minute program will premiere every other week on Marquee and will also be available via livestream on the Marquee Sports Network App. Additionally, episodes of Inside the Fire will re-air periodically across the linear channel.

"Marquee Sports Network's mission is to super-serve sports fans, says Diane Penny, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Marquee Sports Network. Featuring Inside the Fire is a tremendous opportunity to deliver on that mission while engaging and growing the Fire's passionate fan base. We're excited to launch this official partnership with Chicago Fire FC."

As part of the partnership, the Fire and Marquee Sports Network will work together to cross-promote Inside the Fire across social media channels, websites, linear and digital programming, and in-person at Club and Network events. Marquee Sports Network will receive in-stadium digital signage during Fire home matches, along with inclusion across Club email marketing and matchday materials. The Fire will also receive on-air promo spots for Inside the Fire across Marquee's linear and digital programming and digital advertising throughout the Marquee Sports Network App and inclusion on the network website's daily schedule.

