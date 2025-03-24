Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Evander has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 5, the league announced Monday.

Evander scored two goals against Atlanta United FC in a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at TQL Stadium and, with the performance, earns his first weekly recognition with the Orange and Blue for the 2025 season.

The attacking midfielder brought the match level in the 70th minute with a right footed freekick before giving Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage five minutes later in the 75th with a strike from inside the box. For Evander, the goals mark his second and third in MLS competition and brings his total to five across all competitions on the year.

Evander's weekend brace marks his third multi goal effort in MLS play after the midfielder registered two such matches with Portland Timbers from 2023-24. Evander's six shots, four on target, is tied for the sixth highest total of his MLS career.

Evander's recognition marks his first MLS honor since being named to the Team of the Matchday in Matchday 33 of 2024 while with the Timebers. Evander is the fourth FC Cincinnati player named to the Team of the Matchday this season through five matchdays.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 5)

F: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI)

M: Evander (CIN), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Owen Wolff (ATX), Pep Biel (CLT)

D: Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Aaron Long (LAFC), Alex Freeman (ORL)

GK: Matt Freese (NYC)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter (CHI)

Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Ian Glavinovich (PHI), Emiro Garcés (LA), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Luciano Acosta (DAL), Jonathan Pérez (NSH), Antony (POR), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Luis Muriel (ORL)

FC Cincinnati return to MLS play next Saturday, March 29, at Nashville SC. Kickoff from GEODIS Park is set for 8:30 p.m E.T.

