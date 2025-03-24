TQL Stadium to Host International Friendly Between USWNT and Republic of Ireland

The United States Women's National Team and the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team will play a match at TQL Stadium on Sunday, June 29, U.S. Soccer announced today. The 2024 Olympic Gold Medal-winning USWNT will play their third match at the world-class soccer-specific stadium, home to MLS' FC Cincinnati.

The match will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, truTV and Max in English, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports.

"We are thrilled to host the U.S. Women's National Team as they take on Ireland this summer at TQL Stadium," said Jeff Berding, President & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "This match continues on our promise of bringing the world to Cincinnati and representing Cincinnati to the world." He added, "We continue to be bullish on women's soccer in Cincinnati and this match will showcase our market as well as some of the best soccer players from across the globe."

The USWNT return to the Queen City, hometown of star midfielder Rose Lavelle (Mount Notre Dame Academy) and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (St. Ursula Academy), for the third time since the stadium opened in 2021.

In September 2021, the USWNT defeated Paraguay 8-0. Then, two years later, they defeated South Africa 3-0 in September of 2023. These will be the first meetings between the USWNT and Ireland since April of 2023, when the USA swept a pair of games in Austin, Texas and St. Louis ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tickets will go on sale for FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members via an exclusive presale on Wednesday, March 26 at 12 p.m. ET. Orange and Blue reserve members will have a presale window beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 26.

Public on sale for tickets will begin on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

The USWNT will make their third visit to TQL Stadium since the venue's opening in early 2021. Overall, FC Cincinnati have hosted seven previous international matches, including a USMNT World Cup qualifying match "Dos a Cero" victory over Mexico, Concacaf Gold Cup matches, and USMNT and USWNT international friendlies.

More information, including the full release from U.S. Soccer, is below.

CHICAGO - The U.S. Women's National Team will face the Republic of Ireland in two June matches, at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. on Thursday, June 26 (7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET on TBS, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports) and at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, June 29 (3 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and Max, Universo & Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on Westwood One Sports). The USA will also play a third match in this window on July 2 with an opponent and venue to be announced.

These will be the first meetings with Ireland since April of 2023 when the USA swept a pair of games in Austin, Texas and St. Louis ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Irish are a side chock full of players from England's Women's Super League like Arsenal FC's Katie McCabe, the team captain, as well as long-time North Carolina Courage star Denise O'Sullivan.

U.S. head coach Emma Hayes coached her first USWNT game in at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in the USA's victory over Korea Republic on June 1, 2024. Colorado recently became the newest expansion city for the National Women's Soccer League, and the club is slated to begin play in 2026.

"Ireland is one of the most difficult European teams to play against, so I'm happy we could get these games," said Hayes. "We need to play teams that will push us and create an environment where our players have to solve problems and play under pressure. We're still early in our process of building towards World Cup qualifying for '27 and we still have a lot of growth to go as a team and as individuals, so these summer matches at these great soccer venues will once again provide a platform for the players to show their abilities to excel at a high level."

The USA has met Ireland 15 times and has won every game.

Colorado is the home state of several current USWNT players in team captain Lindsey Heaps (Golden) and forwards Sophia Wilson (Windsor) and Mallory Swanson (Highlands Ranch).

This will be the USWNT's ninth match all-time at DICK's Sporting Goods Park, home to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer. The USA is 8-0-1 at the venue with the most recent game being Emma Hayes' debut last summer.

The first match in Denver for the U.S. Women came in 1999 after the famous World Cup victory when the world champions played at Mile High Stadium.

Cincinnati is the hometown of U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle, who attended Mount Notre Dame High School.

The USA has played 23 games all-time in the state of Ohio, but this will be just the third at TQL Stadium, which opened in 2021 and is home to FC Cincinnati of MLS.

The USWNT last played at TQL Stadium in Sept. of 2023 vs. South Africa, a 3-0 win.

Ireland fell to Wales in its 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Playoff series, 3-2, on aggregate and thus will miss the continental championship this summer, making it available to play the USA in this FIFA window.

Ireland head coach Carla Ward, a long-time head coach in the England Women's Super League, served as a scout for Emma Hayes' staff during the 2024 Olympics in France.

Presales for the USWNT vs. the Republic of Ireland matches in Commerce City, Colo. and Cincinnati will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25, and conclude on Friday, March 28 at 8 a.m. local venue time.

Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members supporting the U.S. Soccer Development Fund can receive individual customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact circles@ussoccer.org for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR U.S. SOCCER INSIDERS

For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Sales Schedule

Presale Date & Start Time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders)

Tues., March 25 | 10 a.m. local venue time

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders)

Tues., March 25 | 1 p.m. local venue time

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)

Wed., March. 26 | 10 a.m. local venue time

Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders)

Thurs., March 27 | 10 a.m. local venue time

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)

Thurs., March 27 | 1 p.m. local venue time

Public Sale

Fri., March 28 | 10 a.m. local venue time

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of U.S. Soccer, Visa is offering cardholders an opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, March 27 at 1 p.m. local venue time to Friday, March 28 at 8 a.m. local venue time at ussoccer.com. As the preferred card of U.S. Soccer, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

