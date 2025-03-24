CF Montréal Parts Ways with Laurent Courtois

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Monday it has parted ways with first team head coach Laurent Courtois.

Assistant coach Marco Donadel becomes interim head coach. No other changes have been made to the coaching staff.

CF Montréal would like to thank Laurent for his contributions to the Club.

