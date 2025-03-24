Sporting KC Weekly

March 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City returns to the road this week with an away match against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in a Western Conference match-up between MLS charter clubs.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Registration closes today for the pre-kindergarten division of Sporting Rec League this spring at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex (10541 S. Warwick St.) in Olathe, Kansas. For more information and to sign up a player, visit skcrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on all orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLSFS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting KC and Community Blood Center will continue a longstanding partnership this week when the two organizations team up to host a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. on Thursday at Children's Mercy Park. The blood drive will take place inside the Budweiser Brew House, located at the intersection of Village West Parkway and France Family Drive, and all registered donors will receive a "One KC: Bleeding Sporting Blue" t-shirt while supplies last. Community members can make an appointment online or by calling 1-877-468-6844.

Led by new head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting KC II will also travel to Texas to continue the club's MLS NEXT Pro campaign against North Texas SC at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Portland Timbers on May 10 will open this Friday.

New six-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Missouri. In addition, a six-week session of Sporting Stripes will begin on Saturday at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy U-14s and U-15s will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend in Colorado. Both teams will play the Colorado Rapids in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday before facing Real Colorado in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

