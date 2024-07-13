Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. Orlando City on Short-Term Agreement

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed Revolution II forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's Major League Soccer match between the Revolution and Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, free to watch on the Apple TV app. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

Dias, 22, made his MLS and first team debut last weekend at Seattle Sounders FC, entering late in the second half for a three-minute shift off the bench, in which he recorded one shot. The native of Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil is tied for the Revolution II scoring lead with five goals and five assists in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. In his three-year career with Revolution II, Dias scored a team-best 20 goals in 58 appearances and 49 starts, with more than 4,200 minutes played for the developmental team.

This marks Dias' second Short-Term Agreement of the season after last week's call-up. Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement on July 13, 2024.

#39 MARCOS DIAS

Pronunciation: MAAR-kows DEE-ahs

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 168

Hometown: Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil

Date of Birth: 11/30/2001 (22)

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on Feb. 4, 2022.

