Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







AUSTIN, TEXAS - Sounders FC (9-7-7, 34 points) earned a 1-0 road win at Austin FC (8-9-6, 30 points) on Saturday evening at Q2 Stadium. Jordan Morris scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, as Seattle extended its winning streak to five games across all competitions. Stefan Frei recorded his sixth shutout of the season and 111th of his MLS career, one shy of Kevin Hartman for second in league history.

Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to Seattle for a pair of key Western Conference home matchups, beginning on Wednesday, July 17 against St. Louis CITY SC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before hosting LAFC on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

At the time of writing, Sounders FC sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with 34 points (9-7-7), just three points outside of fourth position and the chance at home-field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Seattle is now 4-1-3 all-time against Austin FC in MLS regular season play, including an unbeaten 3-0-1 record at Q2 Stadium.

Sounders FC is riding a five-match winning streak and has lost just twice in its last 17 outings (10-2-5) across all competitions.

Jordan Morris scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season (MLS regular-season play) after coming on as a halftime substitute. Including his goal on Tuesday in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, the Mercer Island native now has nine goals in his last 11 games across all competitions.

Morris' 76 career goals across all competitions for Seattle are just three tallies shy of Fredy Montero for second in club history.

Stefan Frei recorded his sixth shutout of the season and 111th of his career, one shy of Kevin Hartman for second in league history.

Pedro de la Vega made his second start of the season for Sounders FC, his first since March 2. The Argentine Young Designated Player has appeared in six matches for Seattle this season while battling a hamstring injury.

Cristian Roldan remained in Seattle this weekend due to the impending birth of his first child.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Austin FC 0

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistants: Jose Da Silva, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: 83 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas) 63'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 34'

ATX - Brendan Hines-Ike (caution) 58'

ATX - Brendan Hines-Ike (ejection) 77'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Danny Leyva 90'+3'), Paul Rothrock (Dylan Teves 86'), Pedro de la Vega (Albert Rusnák 46'), Léo Chú (Reed Baker-Whiting 66'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 46')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Nathan, Jonathan Bell

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 6

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 4

Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Brendan Hines-Ike, Jon Gallagher (Ethan Finlay 86'), Julio Cascante, Guiherme Biro; Dani Pereira, Alex Ring (Jhojan Valencia 72'), Owen Wolff (Leo Vaisanen 82'); Gyasi Zardes (Diego Rubio 72'), Sebastian Driussi, Jader Obrian (CJ Fodrey 86')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Matt Hedges, Hector Jimenez, Zan Kolmanic

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 15

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.