Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS - Sounders FC (9-7-7, 34 points) earned a 1-0 road win at Austin FC (8-9-6, 30 points) on Saturday evening at Q2 Stadium. Jordan Morris scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, as Seattle extended its winning streak to five games across all competitions. Stefan Frei recorded his sixth shutout of the season and 111th of his MLS career, one shy of Kevin Hartman for second in league history.
Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to Seattle for a pair of key Western Conference home matchups, beginning on Wednesday, July 17 against St. Louis CITY SC (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) before hosting LAFC on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
At the time of writing, Sounders FC sits in seventh place in the Western Conference with 34 points (9-7-7), just three points outside of fourth position and the chance at home-field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Seattle is now 4-1-3 all-time against Austin FC in MLS regular season play, including an unbeaten 3-0-1 record at Q2 Stadium.
Sounders FC is riding a five-match winning streak and has lost just twice in its last 17 outings (10-2-5) across all competitions.
Jordan Morris scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season (MLS regular-season play) after coming on as a halftime substitute. Including his goal on Tuesday in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, the Mercer Island native now has nine goals in his last 11 games across all competitions.
Morris' 76 career goals across all competitions for Seattle are just three tallies shy of Fredy Montero for second in club history.
Stefan Frei recorded his sixth shutout of the season and 111th of his career, one shy of Kevin Hartman for second in league history.
Pedro de la Vega made his second start of the season for Sounders FC, his first since March 2. The Argentine Young Designated Player has appeared in six matches for Seattle this season while battling a hamstring injury.
Cristian Roldan remained in Seattle this weekend due to the impending birth of his first child.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Austin FC 0
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Venue: Q2 Stadium
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistants: Jose Da Silva, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Mark Allatin
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: 83 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Jordan Morris (Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas) 63'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Yeimar (caution) 34'
ATX - Brendan Hines-Ike (caution) 58'
ATX - Brendan Hines-Ike (ejection) 77'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Danny Leyva 90'+3'), Paul Rothrock (Dylan Teves 86'), Pedro de la Vega (Albert Rusnák 46'), Léo Chú (Reed Baker-Whiting 66'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 46')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Nathan, Jonathan Bell
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 6
Offside: 1
Corner-Kicks: 3
Saves: 4
Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Brendan Hines-Ike, Jon Gallagher (Ethan Finlay 86'), Julio Cascante, Guiherme Biro; Dani Pereira, Alex Ring (Jhojan Valencia 72'), Owen Wolff (Leo Vaisanen 82'); Gyasi Zardes (Diego Rubio 72'), Sebastian Driussi, Jader Obrian (CJ Fodrey 86')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Matt Hedges, Hector Jimenez, Zan Kolmanic
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 15
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 7
Saves: 4
- SOUNDERS FC -
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 on the Road to FC Dallas - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Blanks Atlanta United 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Eclipses LA Galaxy 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire Draws New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders - Austin FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Downed by Charlotte FC, 3-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Falter in 3-1 Loss to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against Nashville SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Crush FC Cincinnati in Statement Away Win - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. Orlando City on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Austin FC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks and David Poreba to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium Tonight, Saturday, July 13 - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop Joins FK Čukarički on Loan - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Austin FC for Saturday Night Matchup
- Sounders FC Defender Stuart Hawkins Named to U.S. Roster for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship
- Sounders FC Defeats Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 in 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Sounders FC Visits Sacramento Republic FC for 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Tuesday Night at Heart Health Park