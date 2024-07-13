CF Montréal Blanks Atlanta United 1-0

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - In an 11th consecutive sold-out match this season, CF Montréal shut out Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday evening at Stade Saputo, remaining unbeaten in a seventh straight home match.

Tied until half-time, CF Montréal finally broke through the Georgian defence with a header from Ruan on assists from Raheem Edwards and Ariel Lassiter. It was the Brazilian defender's second goal of the season.

Atlanta then played out the match a man short after Stian Gregersen was sent off in the 55th minute.

CF Montréal will play its next match this Wednesday, July 17 in New Jersey against the New York Red Bulls at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690), then face its rival Toronto FC next Saturday at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES:

-Ariel Lassiter played his 140th MLS match, while George Campbell and Mahala Opoku played their 80th MLS match.

-CF Montréal set a new record for the number of sold-out matches in a single season, surpassing the 2016 record (including the pre-MLS era).

-Jonathan Sirois collected his sixth win of the season and fifth shutout.

-This unbeaten streak equals a Club record in MLS set in 2012, 2013 and 2021.

-CF Montréal did not allow a shot on target for the ninth time in its MLS history, a first this season.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I was disappointed with the collective management of certain individuals tonight and the scenario of the game. We did some good things, but in the last 25 minutes, it was frustrating to get caught in transition situations. The players put themselves in an advantageous situation in the first half. Atlanta was pushing harder with 10 men, which is understandable, but for us to give our opponents the chance to hurt us is unacceptable. I was disappointed in that respect. It was especially the transition in possession that was difficult. We had the opportunity to put ourselves in the clear with a second goal and we didn't do it. Our management of the man advantage was naive. We hope we'll be able to find more efficiency in the final pass and presence in the box."

RAHEEM EDWARDS

"We emphasized starting the game strong tonight. We wanted to stay consistent throughout. We did that for the most part. It didn't feel like we were up a man at some points. We take the three points but it's a little disappointing. Sometimes when we lost the ball, I was out of position. But it worked to our benefit. Catching them off guard helped us a bit. It went smoother for me in the second half. When we score a goal like tonight, it shows how we wanted to emphasize wingback to wingback goals. It is key to get numbers in the box on crosses. To see Ruan score and celebrate the way he did is great."

JONATHAN SIROIS

"We definitely didn't manage the end of the game well from the red card onwards. We were in control before the red card tonight. We lacked a bit of composure and decision-making to choose our moments to attack. I think we got the job done at a time when every point is vital. Still, I'm more satisfied than disappointed. The defense did a colossal job. I didn't have to make a single save. That just goes to show how hard the defenders work together. Tonight, apart from a few moments, we defended well. We can do better in preventative coverage, but in terms of desire we did well. Defensively, we never stopped. But maybe there was a feeling that the game would be easier when we were up a man. It's hard to pinpoint the exact problem. We need to manage situations like tonight better."

