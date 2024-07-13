Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United's Derrick Williams on the field

MONTRÉAL, Quebec - Atlanta United fell to CF Montréal 1-0 Saturday night at Stade Saputo. Brad Guzan made six saves for Atlanta in goal. Atlanta returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a pair of matches next week against New York City FC on Wednesday and Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Montréal controlled the majority of possession in the first 45 minutes and created a pair of chances in the 34th minute. Raheem Edwards first tested Guzan with a shot from the left side of the box at the near post. Less than a minute later, Ariel Lassiter put a right-footed strike from the edge of the box on frame that forced a diving save from Guzan. Atlanta's goalkeeper made three saves in total in the first half to keep the match scoreless.

Montréal took the lead in the 51st minute through Ruan, who headed in a cross from Edwards at the far post back across the goal to beat Guzan.

Atlanta nearly found a quick response in the 53rd minute from a corner kick, however Stian Gregersen's header on goal was cleared off the line by a defender. Gregersen was sent off two minutes later after he was his second yellow card of the match.

Guzan kept Atlanta within a goal with a save in the 75th minute, reacting quickly to stop a shot from Josef Martínez as the striker was free at the edge of the six-yard box. He made another important save in the 80th minute, this time denying Jules Anthony Vilsaint after he had dribbled in on goal. Guzan added another save in the 88th minute, stretching to tip a powerful long-range strike from Mason Toye over the crossbar.

Atlanta United (6-11-6, 24 points) returns to action Wednesday, July 17 when it hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-10 Montréal

Shots on target: 7-0 Montréal

Corner kicks: 7-4 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 11-10 Atlanta

xG: 1.9 - 0.5 Montréal

Possession: 83% - 17% Montréal

Passing accuracy: 89.1% - 78.5%

Scoring

MTL - Ruan (Edwards) 51'

Disciplinary

ATL - Stian Gregersen 38'

MTL - Raheem Edwards 53'

ATL - Stian Gregersen / 55' Notes

Brad Guzan made six saves on the night.

Attendance: 19,619

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernández

D: Noah Cobb

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Tristan Muyumba (Dax McCarty - 78')

M: Bartosz Slisz

F: Xande Silva (Jay Fortune - 71')

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 88')

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 71')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Matt Edwards

Nick Firmino

Tyler Wolff

CF MONTRÉAL STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jonathan Sirois

D: Joaquin Sosa

D: Fernando Alvarez

D: Ruan (Gabriele Corbo - 88')

D: George Campbell

D: Raheem Edwards (Mason Toye - 71')

M: Victor Wanyama (c) (Bryce Duke - 71')

M: Kwadwo Opoku (Jules Anthony Vilsaint - 60')

M: Nathan Saliba

F: Ariel Lassiter

F: Josef Martínez (Matias Coccaro - 88')

Substitutes not used:

Sebastian Breza

Ilias Iliadis

Dominic Iankov

Ousman Jabang

OFFICIALS

Ted Unkel (referee), Jeremy Hanson (assistant), Ryan Graves (assistant), Michael Venne (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)

