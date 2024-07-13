LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 on the Road to FC Dallas

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Playing the first of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy fell 2-0 on the road to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

Delgado Makes 300 Career MLS Regular Season Appearances

Mark Delgado became the 68th player in MLS history to make 300 career MLS Regular Season appearances, after playing 45 minutes in the match against FC Dallas. Delgado is the 15th active player in MLS to play in 300 career MLS Regular Season matches. Delgado has tallied 22 goals and 37 assists in 300 career games played (263 starts) across 13 seasons in MLS (2012-Present).

Goal-Scoring Plays

DAL - Petar Musa, 28th minute: John McCarthy made a kick save from a shot inside the penalty area, but the rebound was fired into the back of the net by Petar Musa.

DAL - Logan Farrington (Asier Illarramendi), 55th minute: Asier Illarramendi's long pass was gathered by Logan Farrington just outside the six-yard box and his shot was converted past John McCarthy.

Postgame Notes

Through 24 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 12-5-7 record (44 GF, 32 GA; 43 points).

In 10 games played dating back to May 25, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 7-3-0 (19 GF, 11 GA).

In 13 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-4-4 (19 GF, 16 GA).

Saturday's match marked the 93rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 42-38-13.

Against Dallas, LA holds a 36-34-13 record in league play, a 2-1-0 record in the U.S. Open Cup and a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

In 41 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 9-25-7 record.

Mark Delgado became the 68th player in MLS history to make 300 career MLS Regular Season appearances, after playing 45 minutes in the match against FC Dallas.

Delgado is the 15th active player in MLS play in 300 career MLS Regular Season matches and has tallied 22 goals and 37 assists in 300 career games played (263 starts) across 13 seasons in MLS (2012-Present).

Ruben Ramos Jr., 17, made his second career league appearance for the LA Galaxy, logging 10 minutes as a second-half substitute in the match against Dallas.

In his first game played on the road against FC Dallas, Edwin Cerrillo won nine possessions and completed 61 of 64 passes (95.3%).

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

2024 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (12-5-7, 43pts) at FC Dallas (7-11-5, 26pts)

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 0 0

FC Dallas 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Musa, 28

DAL: Farrington (Illarramendi), 55

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida © (Emiro Garces, 66), D John Nelson (Mauricio Cuevas, 66); M Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente, 66), M Mark Delgado (Miguel Berry, 46), M Diego Fagundez, M Riqui Puig, M Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil (Ruben Ramos Jr., 78)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Martin Cáceres, D Eriq Zavaleta; M Tucker Lepley

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Gabriel Pec, 1); FOULS: 8 (Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

DAL: GK Maarten Paes; D Nkosi Tafari ©, D Ema Twumasi, D Sebastien Ibeagha, D Sam Junqua (Eugene Ansah, 71); M Sebastian Lletget (Carl Sainte, 71), M Asier Illarramendi, M Katlego Ntsabeleng; F Logan Farrington, F Bernard Kamungo (Paul Arriola, 55), F Petar Musa (Marco Farfan, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jimmy Maurer; D Omar Gonzalez, M Nolan Norris; F Dante Sealy, F Tarik Scott

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Logan Farrington, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Logan Farrington, 2); FOULS: 11 (Asier Illarramendi, Ema Twumasi, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Tyler Wyrostek, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Marcos De Oliveira

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivera

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 91 degrees

Attendance: 19,096

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On why the Galaxy lost tonight's match:

"Part of it is we don't have Dejan this week. We have three games in seven days, the second two at home. We know it's going to be at times a little bit of striker by committee just too kind of get through the week. So first half, we did a little bit of -- at times it looked like a false nine. At times Diego was filling the space. At times Joe was making runs inside. It wasn't necessarily for Joe to fill the space. I think it was just some of the movement that ended up putting him into the space. But we were looking to fill the nine position in one of a couple different ways to have some presence in there. But we knew none of the guys that we were going to put in there were actually like nines in the grand scheme of things. And we didn't think -- we thought they would be fairly low, which they turned out to be. So we didn't think there would be a ton of space in behind through the middle part of the field which is why we kept Joe more on the outside than through the middle thinking we could work some actions on the outside and get to the end lines. But yeah, in the first half, we felt like we would try to work something and manufacture something, and then save Miguel's legs a little bit to come in the second half and give us what a true nine presence might feel like. Again, just thinking big picture, too, in some ways. Yeah, we never really got to speed, I think was one of the biggest things today. Just I felt like watching us play was a little bit of underwater soccer sometimes just with the humidity and the heat. We just didn't manage it well. We showed some inefficiencies, our possessions ending in front of them where we didn't really commit to the hard runs in behind. At times they were just marking up our midfield and clogging up some things, and then you have to do a little bit of extra physical work in those moments to shed your marker and to find yourself a little bit of space. We just didn't do enough in there to be dangerous. Yeah, I think the other way, you create chances in a game like that is you defend hard together and you play in transition before the other team gets numbers behind the ball and before they organize the marking and I felt like once we did the work to recover the ball, not always at the highest level of intensity. But when we did win it and we were facing forward, like almost that moment we won it, we were resting instead of trying to punish at that moment. Again, conditions have something to do with that but just we this just never got to it, and we suffered the result because of it. So we've got to leave this one behind us and recover and get back for the two big home games ahead of us this week.

On if the team needs to look at offensive reinforcements with the transfer window opening soon:

It's something in consideration. Will (Kuntz) and the guys are figuring through our resources and what options are available. Certainly things we've talked about. So I think one of the things that I would put consistently in those things, it's been either -- like this week is the first game in the week but unique conditions for us in the humidity and heat, and I just felt like we didn't get the physical work in that we needed to make a difference. The third game in a week and traveling to Chicago; again, I just don't think we necessarily got the physical work in and the intensity that we need to to be dangerous and to score goals. I think that's been the consistent thing. When we haven't shown up to show that intensity and just those high-intensity moments that a game needs to change the game. We're not talking about on the scoreboard. When we get a little bit more overly focused on the possession and we don't get those high-intensity moments as often as we need at the right times, then we become more vulnerable, and we've lost games when we've been like that. So the key is certainly not falling into that, being very mindful of it and not falling into those situations. We'll talk about some things to clean up, as well, inside of that, maybe some consideration as to how we approach that type of game.

On Ruben Ramos Jr, Isaiah Parente and Emiro Garces able to see playing time in the second half:

"If you're going to take a silver lining out of this game, that's the only... Emi (Emiro Garces) gets in for 30 minutes. You see a little bit of his physical qualities and defensive one-on-one where he's able to bully guys off the ball and shows a lot of confidence physically. That's something that he can certainly use. Getting him some minutes out there was big for him. Getting Isaiah (Parente), again, with Gastón (Brugman) not being available, with (Daniel) Aguirre being away, having moved... Mark (Delgado) was physically struggling a little bit at halftime, which is why that adjustment happened. Then we need somebody like an Isaiah; we need Tucker (Lepley), we need these guys to be able to step in and help us. I thought Isaiah did a solid his job in his minutes in a game where we had a fair amount of moments with the ball, and the game wasn't super fast. But he did a solid job of keeping the ball moving and showing his understanding of just the position and playing. I thought Ruben (Ramos Jr.) came on and he was dynamic. I thought he was moving about and he was making runs and he was trying to unlock the game, and so he was putting in a good shift. It just big experience for Ruben to get out there and get some of this time. But we've got to keep building some of these guys that are a little bit more fresh. We have to keep and building them up, too, and getting them minutes so that they can add to the roster; in case any of them actually makes us better, or in case we need these guys down the road to give us some really important minutes; that they need to be ready for those minutes. Again, if there's any -- I don't usually find tons of silver linings in losses to be fair, but if there's something, is we were able to get some guys some experience tonight that don't have a lot inside of their group and hopefully they will benefit from that as we keep moving forward."

On whether or not Mark Delgado will miss time next week:

"No, I don't think so. I think it was a combination of the heat, humidity and some of the travel that caught him in the first half. He was starting to suffer a little bit in the first half and it just, there was nothing -- no reason to put him out there in the second half to make him suffer even more. There wasn't any reason for it. He wasn't in position to be able to do that. So part of it is to get off and to start his recovery and to get him moving but we don't see it as anything lasting.

On Maya Yoshida being subbed off for the first time this season and whether or not it was precautionary:

"Yeah, I think a big part of it is Maya has obviously played I think every minute of the season. And I think, again, physically this was a game that you have to suffer through a little bit with the humidity and I felt like as a group we were suffering a little bit with some inconsistencies and inefficiencies I should say. And I just felt like we need to get Emi on the field, and he needs to get connected with the group and play some minutes so he can start to understand the league and adapt to the league. And so with some precaution, it was also getting may I can't off and also again letting him start the recovery and turn around for what we have in front of us. And I wanted to see Emi play. The team has been in good form. So Emi, it's been hard for him to get into the different pairings we've had. Tonight was an opportunity for that. I thought he did a really nice job. Again, you see his physical confidence just to get tight to people that closed down players. He showed strength and showed the ability to dig out some balls when forwards are trying to hold him up. He showed his capacity when they tried to play behind and just to get himself between the ball and the player. I felt like he covered jail let me know well on some balls that were in the air. I felt like he was, again, he showed his physical confidence but he also showed that he positionally understands. So it was a game where he didn't have a lot to do with the ball under pressure. So I thought it was also decent for him just in the aspect of not having to deal with a team that's high-pressing you and you're really limited with your time on the ball. I felt like he could just kind of adapt and get into the game. There will be more things we want to expose him to as he keeps going that I think are going to help him. But again, I think you see a little bit of why he's different inside of our group because of some of the physical tools that he brings."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAYA YOSHIDA

On whether or not the heat had anything to do with the defeat:

"Well, at the beginning is no excuse for the defeat. They played midweek and traveled as well, and the heat is the same for them. For me, it's no excuse, and also, no one deserves to say anything about, yeah, the reason for the defeat. We (lost). Yes, it's a big pain for us. We couldn't control the game. Just only want the opportunity for them and we conceded, and well, after we conceded, we have to go front and everything changed. That's exactly what they wanted. So yeah, it's very good for them to manage the game and control the game instead. On the other hand, on the other side, we couldn't make any different, we couldn't dominate them. So very disappointed but very focused on the next two games, next two home games that we need to get the six points definitely. That's the main target so far now."

On why the team couldn't generate offense in tonight's match:

"Well, I don't separate attacking and defending because it's all connecting. A good defense make a good attack, and a good attack makes a good defense, and also, especially when we lose a ball, we press high, in the first minute we can get it back. Those are the kind of things we are missing today. Maybe same Austin or Chicago. I agree with you. We couldn't make a good performance against this team. That's why at least we need to get one point probably in terms of the situation or circumstance, and this kind of environment, as well."

On being able to look past this defeat with another match in four days:

"Always saying that good team never defeat two times in a row. That's most important, and we need to come back, like after against LAFC, we showed a great performance home again. So the same things. If you want to achieve something, we have to contribute more, and everybody have to work hard and stay humble. Probably that's the key. And tactically, shouldn't be changing anything. But we need to put more effort and we can get a better result I hope."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.