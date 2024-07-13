Timbers Shut Down Real Salt Lake with 3-0 Win at Providence Park

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers handed Real Salt Lake its fourth loss of the season with a 3-0 shutout victory on Saturday night at Providence Park. Just two minutes into the match, Felipe Mora opened the scoring for Portland when he finished a through ball from Santiago Moreno by tapping the ball into the lower right side of the net. Moreno, who recorded his 100th MLS regular season appearance for the Timbers tonight, scored a goal in the 48th minute to double the Timbers' lead while Evander sealed the result with Portland's third goal of the match in the 90th minute. The win extended the team's home unbeaten streak to seven at Providence Park (6-0-1).

Team Form

Tonight's win marks the Timbers 10th of the 2024 campaign. Portland secured the fifth place of the Western Conference standings with a 10-8-6 record (36pts). The Timbers have scored in 21 of 24 matches this season, while registering multiple goals in 18 games. This season, the Timbers have scored seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the MLS this season. Additionally, Portland has scored in their last 22 MLS home games. The Timbers are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches overall (7-1-2) and remain undefeated in their last seven straight games at Providence Park (6-0-1). Portland's trio of Evander, Felipe Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez lead the team in goals with 11 each. The Timbers are the only team in the league to have three players with 11 or more goals apiece.

Moreno Makes His Mark

Santiago Moreno recorded his fifth goal and 10th assist of the 2024 campaign tonight, while also making his 100th MLS regular season appearance. Ten assists is a new single-season career high for the Colombian midfielder and the second most on the team in 2024, trailing only Evander (12). Notably, since debuting for Portland on August 29, 2021, Moreno has recorded more goal contributions (46 - 15G, 31A) and appearances (100) than any other Timbers player. Moreno's 31 career assists are the fourth-most by any Portland player in club history.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (Santiago Moreno), 2nd minute: Receiving the ball on the goal line, Santiago Moreno drove past a defender toward goal before using his right foot to slip a low-driven cross into the path of Felipe Mora. Making a diagonal run into the box, Mora used his right foot to redirect the ball into goal at the near post.

POR - Santiago Moreno (Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez), 48th minute: On the left side of the box, Jonathan Rodríguez lofted a ball into the center of the box, which found the head of Evander. The Brazilian midfielder nodded the ball to Santiago Moreno standing in the middle of the box, who spun and used his right foot to half-volley the ball into the left side of goal.

POR - Evander (Antony), 90th minute: Antony dribbled through the right wing and passed the ball to Evander near the top of the 18-yard box. Evander took a first touch with his left foot before sending the ball to the lower-left corner of the goal.

Notes

The Timbers (10-8-6, 36pts) are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

This season, the Timbers have registered 48 goals through 24 matches, which is tied with RSL for most in the Western Conference and second-most in MLS.

Portland is unbeaten in nine of its last 10 matches overall (7-1-2) and remains undefeated in its last seven straight games at Providence Park (6-0-1).

Portland has won back-to-back matches by a three-goal margin (4-1 win vs. NSH - July 7).

The Timbers have scored multiple goals in 18 of 24 games this season.

This season, Portland has scored seven goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the MLS this season.

The Timbers have scored in their last 22 MLS home games.

Portland is unbeaten in its last seven games at Providence Park (W6, D1).

Felipe Mora and Evander both scored in tonight's match. Evander, Mora and Jonathan Rodríguez have each scored 11 goals this season.

Portland is the only team in the league with three players with 11 or more goals scored each.

With a goal and an assist tonight, Evander (8) surpassed Diego Valeri for the most games with multiple goal contributions in a single season in club history.

Evander tallied his team-leading 12th assist of the 2024 campaign.

Evander is tied with Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna for third most assists in MLS this year (12).

Evander has registered a goal contribution in five straight appearances, tallying four goals and four assists in that span.

Mora's 11 goals this year tie his single-season career best (2021 - 11G).

Mora has scored the opening goal in six MLS matches this season.

Mora scored at the 1:59 mark, the fastest goal for Portland this season.

Mora's goal at the 1:59 mark is the sixth fastest in club history.

Jonathan Rodríguez recorded his sixth assist of the season.

Rodríguez has tallied goal contributions in back-to-back matches, notching two goals and two assists in that time.

Santiago Moreno registered his fifth goal and 10th assist of the 2024 campaign tonight.

Moreno notched his four multi-goal contribution performance in 2024.

Ten assists is a new single-season career high for the Colombian midfielder, and the second most on the team in 2024 trailing only Evander (12).

Moreno made his 100th MLS regular season appearance in tonight's match.

Since debuting for Portland on August 29, 2021, Moreno has recorded more goal contributions (46 - 15G, 31A) and appearances (100) than any other Timbers player.

Moreno's 31 assists are the fourth-most by any Portland player in club history.

The Timbers tallied their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis has notched four clean sheets in his 12 appearances this season for Portland.

Next Game

The Timbers next hit the road to face LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). The match will feature a national broadcast on FS1 in addition to MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts will be available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-8-6, 36pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-4-7,43pts)

July 13, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 2 3

Real Salt Lake 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (Moreno), 2

POR: Moreno (Evander), 48

POR: Evander (Antony), 90

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Chara (caution), 7

POR: Rodríguez (caution), 7

RSL: Arango (caution), 23

POR: Mora (caution), 23

RSL: Gómez (caution), 24

RSL: Ojeda (caution), 37

RSL: Crooks (caution), 56

RSL: Luna (caution), 63

POR: Bravo (caution), 86

Lineups:

POR:GK Pantemis, D Bravo (E. Miller, 89), D Zuparic, D Araujo, D Mosquera, M Chara © (Ayala, 75), M Williamson (Paredes, 89), M Evander, F Moreno (Antony, 84), F Mora (Fogaça, 89), F Rodríguez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Mabiala, D McGraw

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Mora, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Rodríguez, Moreno, 2); FOULS: 11 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

RSL: GK MacMath, D Katranis, D Vera (Oviedo, 63), D Hidalgo, D Brody, M Ojeda, M Eneli (Palacio, 63), M Luna (Julio, 63), M Crooks (Chang, 78), M Gómez (Bell, 71), F Arango ©

Substitutes Not Used: GK Beavers, D Quinton, D Silva, M Caliskan

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Arango, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 21 (Ojeda, Crooks, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Chris Elliott

Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Armando Villarreal

Weather: Sunny, 87 degrees

Attendance: 23,014

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

