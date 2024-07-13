Sounders FC Travels to Austin FC for Saturday Night Matchup

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 2-1 victory over Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, Sounders FC returns to MLS play against Austin FC on Saturday, July 13 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green hold a 3-1-3 record against Austin since the Texas side joined MLS in 2021. The two clubs drew 0-0 earlier this year at Lumen Field.

Seattle (8-7-7, 31 points) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference while Austin (8-8-6, 30 points) sits in ninth place in the West. Austin is most recently coming off a 2-1 win over New York City FC on July 6.

In MLS play, Seattle is in the midst of a five-match unbeaten run (4-0-1), not losing in over a month. The Rave Green have lost just two matches in their last 16 in all competitions.

Following Saturday's fixture, Sounders FC returns home to face St. Louis CITY SC in a midweek contest on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Calen Carr

Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramírez & Jesus Bracamontes

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Brad Evans & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

