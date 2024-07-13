Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw with New York Red Bulls

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (11-8-5, 38 pts.) earn a point in 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls (9-4-10, 37 pts.) on Saturday night at DICK'S Sporting Good's Park. A New York goal in the dying minutes of the first half and an eventual own goal from the Red Bulls were the only goals of the match as both sides maintained their spots at No. 4 in their respective conferences. With the draw, the Rapids extended their undefeated streak at home to seven matches.

Right from the opening whistle of the match, these sides brought the heat on a blazing hot night in Commerce City. The two clubs were ready for a battle with back-and-forth action on both ends.

Colorado had chances early, including a Rafael Navarro shot from around the penalty area that zipped wide of the post in an attempt to open the match's scoring. The Red Bulls had their chances as well and would eventually strike first right before the halftime break.

In stoppage time of the first half, Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir laid a pass off to midfielder Lewis Morgan, who slotted the ball home from close range.

Despite being down a goal, Colorado kept their foot on the gas as they came out of the halftime break.

In the 63rd minute, the Rapids linked together multiple high-quality passes to break down the New York defensive line. Midfielder Oliver Larraz had the ball at the top of the 18-yard-box and found Keegan Rosenberry down the right wing. The captain then whipped in a cross with bodies in front of goal that deflected off Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis and into the back of the net to equalize.

From then on, the Colorado back line stood strong. With the Rapids maintaining consistent possession in the attacking end, they left New York little room to work with while attacking. When the Red Bulls did have promising attacks following the goal, goalkeeper Zack Steffen was there to clean up any danger. Steffen finished with six saves on the night to secure the draw.

There were multiple milestones hit on the night for the Rapids coming from Steffen and Connor Ronan. Steffen logged his 100th career MLS appearance and start in the contest. In addition, Ronan made his 50th appearance as a member of the Rapids.

The Rapids now hold a seven-match unbeaten streak at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and have recorded at least one goal at in their last ten home matches.

The Rapids will hit the road for a midweek matchup with LA Galaxy on Wednesday, July 17 before returning home to take on rivals Real Salt Lake in a Rocky Mountain Cup decider. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Peter Cohen

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.