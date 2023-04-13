TJ Tynan Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

ONTARIO, CA - Ontario Reign captain TJ Tynan was named to the American Hockey League's Second All-Star Team Thursday, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities.

With two games remaining on Ontario's regular-season schedule, Tynan is leading the league with 71 assists and ranks third in overall scoring with 79 points while playing in all 70 of the Reign's contests.

Tynan is also the AHL's leader in both power play assists with 35, and power play points, 38. His man-advantage assist total is nine greater than the next closest skater and has helped guide the Reign to a 21.5% conversion rate on the power play this season.

Now in his ninth pro season out of Orland Park, Ill., Tynan was previously selected as the AHL's Player of the Month for January and made his fourth career appearance at the league's All-Star Classic in February.

Tynan is just the fourth player in league history to record at least 70 assists in back-to-back seasons, and will join Art Stratton as the only AHL players ever to lead the league in assists on three separate occasions.

The 31-year-old was also previously selected as the AHL's Les Cunningham Award Winner as the league's Most Valuable Player in both 2021 and 2022 and has skated in 568 career AHL games and recorded 93 goals and 432 assists for 525 points. Originally a third-round selection by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan signed a two-year contract extension with the LA Kings on June 14, 2022.

The Reign will conclude the 2022-23 regular season this weekend with a home-and-home series against the Henderson Silver Knights beginning Friday night at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

Ontario has secured a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and will finish as either the fifth or sixth seed in the Pacific Division.

Tickets for the Reign's final regular season home game are available to purchase throughaxs.comandontarioreign.com.

