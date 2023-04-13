Wranglers Shut Out In Abbotsford

Tough one on the road.

The Wranglers were shutout for the first time this season, falling 2-0 to the Canucks in Abbotsford on Wednesday night.

Oscar Dansk got the nod in net for the Wranglers - with Dustin Wolf making his first start with the Flames - and he was solid between the pipes, making 37 saves.

Matthew Phillips had his nine-game point streak snapped, while the Wranglers suffered their first regulation loss in the last 15 games. (13-1-1).

Calgary had two opportunities on the powerplay in the first period but couldn't convert, while the penalty-kill gave Abbotsford an early boost in momentum - and they would take advantage.

Tristen Nielsen attempted the 'Michigan 'on a wraparound- which Dansk denied - but Jack Rathbone would follow up with a blast from the blueline that found the back of the net, giving the Canucks the lead with his fifth goal of the season.

1-0 Abbotsford after the first.

The Wranglers took four minor penalties in the second period and were heavily outshot by a 22-2 margin. Dansk was the difference maker in the frame, turning aside 21 shots he faced.

Abbotsford would pad their lead on the powerplay at the 12:52 mark, however. Kyle Rau provided the perfect screen in front of Dansk, as Danila Klimovich fired a wrist shot into the back of the net to extend the lead.

2-0 Canucks after 40 minutes.

Fans in attendance were treated to a heavy weight bout midway through the third period.

Alex Gallant and Alex Kannok Leipert dropped the gloves for an old school tilt that fired up the crowd, as well as both benches.

Still, the Wranglers couldn't find a way to solve Canucks netminder, Arturs Silovs, who made 17 saves for the shutout win. Calgary was limited to just eight shots in the final 40 minutes.

2-0 final.

The Wranglers and Canucks face each other two more times to wrap up the regular season, with their next meeting coming up on Friday April 14, 2023.

