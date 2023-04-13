Blues Recall Vadim Zherenko

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Vadim Zherenko from the club's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Additionally, the Blues have assigned goaltender Joel Hofer to Springfield.

Zherenko, 22, has appeared in 24 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting a record of 10-8-3 along with a 2.96 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He sits second among AHL rookies in save percentage heading into the season's final weekend.

Hofer, 22, has appeared in six games with St. Louis this season, going 3-1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 3.22 goals-against average. In 45 games with Springfield, the AHL All-Star is 25-15-5 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. His 25 wins put him fifth in the league in that category. Hofer has also played the third-highest minute total of any goaltender in the AHL and is tied for fourth in save percentage.

The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Springfield could finish anywhere between the 3-seed and the 6-seed by season's end.

