Reign Fall to Firebirds, 3-2
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds (48-15-5-2) scored three times in the first period and held off a late rally by the Ontario Reign (34-30-5-1) to secure a 3-2 win in the final game of the inaugural season series between the Southern California rivals on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.
Ontario's goals in the contest came from Samuel Fagemo and Tobie Bisson, while captain TJ Tynan assisted on each strike to increase his league-leading total to 71 helpers on the season.
Date: April 12, 2023
Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Ville Petman (CV)
2. Cameron Hughes (CV)
3. Luke Henman (CV)
W: Chris Driedger
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Friday, April 14, 2023 vs. Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
