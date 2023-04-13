Reign Fall to Firebirds, 3-2

The Coachella Valley Firebirds (48-15-5-2) scored three times in the first period and held off a late rally by the Ontario Reign (34-30-5-1) to secure a 3-2 win in the final game of the inaugural season series between the Southern California rivals on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Ontario's goals in the contest came from Samuel Fagemo and Tobie Bisson, while captain TJ Tynan assisted on each strike to increase his league-leading total to 71 helpers on the season.

Date: April 12, 2023

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

Three Stars -

1. Ville Petman (CV)

2. Cameron Hughes (CV)

3. Luke Henman (CV)

W: Chris Driedger

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, April 14, 2023 vs. Henderson Silver Knights | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

