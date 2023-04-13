Admirals Jerseys Honor Milwaukee on 414 Day
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will honor the city of Milwaukee on 414 Day when they play host to the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm on Friday, April 14th.
The team will wear unique jerseys that were inspired by the People's Flag of Milwaukee which was created in 2016. The jerseys were designed in coordination with long-time Admirals partner, Traction Factory, an award-winning Milwaukee advertising and marketing firm.
The jerseys feature a navy base with light blue and gold piping on the sleeves, while the Admirals crest of the front of the jersey shows a rising sun similar to the People's Flag.
"We are Milwaukee's hockey team and proudly have been for more than 50 years," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "These special jerseys that we will wear on 414 Day are a tribute to the city and community that we love."
More detailed features include:
Navy Color: The Navy color represents Lake Michigan and our status as a port city and hub of water technology.
Gold Piping: The gold color symbolizes Milwaukee rich brewing history. Once known as the "The Beer Capitol of the World," Milwaukee is affectionately referred to as the "Brew City" to this day.
White Disc: The centered disc represents the sun rising over the horizon of Lake Michigan, as seen while looking East from the shore of the city. The sunrise symbolizes hope and a new day. Universally, the color white represents peace and unity.
Blue Stripes: The three stripes in the sun's reflection represent the founders of Milwaukee and its three original settlements: Kilbourn Town, Juneau Town and Walker's Point. Their light blue color symbolizes our three rivers: the Milwaukee, Menomonee, and Kinnickinnic.
The Admirals will wear the jerseys for just the game on April 14th and they will be auctioned off via online auction and the proceeds going to the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm. Fans can register for the auction at http://admirals.gesture.com or by texting ADMIRALS to 76278.
Images from this story
|
Milwaukee Admirals 414 jersey
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023
- Moose Recall Caron, Sign Golder to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Jerseys Honor Milwaukee on 414 Day - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Sign Metsa to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dallas Stars Assign Defenseman Artem Grushnikov to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- T-Birds to Host MGM Springfield Fan Appreciation Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears' Lapierre Suspended One Game - AHL
- Mike Carcone Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lucas Carlsson Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Add Wolf, Pelletier, Duehr from Flames - Calgary Wranglers
- Phillips, Wolf Named as AHL First Team All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolanin Selected to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Abbotsford Canucks
- Alex Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh Named to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- TJ Tynan Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Ontario Reign
- 2022-23 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Middendorf to Contract - Utica Comets
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Damien Giroux from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Gavin Hayes Signs PTO with IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall Vadim Zherenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Shuts Out League Leading Wranglers in 2-0 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Three First Period Goals Lead Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Shut Out In Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Condors, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.