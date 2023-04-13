Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Cajkovic, 22, has skated in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also played in 41 contests with the Solar Bears earning 10 goals and 17 assists. Last season, he skated in 20 games with the Crunch tallying three goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound forward also appeared in 25 games with the Solar Bears recording eight goals and four assists.
Cajkovic was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
