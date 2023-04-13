Capitals Loan Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned forward Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey.

Borgstrom, 25, has posted 21 points (8g, 13a) in 54 games this season with Hershey. He is in his first season with the Bears after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals last July.

He made his Washington debut on Tuesday in a loss at Boston, skating 8:10. He has appeared in 111 career NHL games with Washington, Florida and Chicago, scoring 26 points (13g, 13a). He spent all of the 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks, posting seven points (4g, 3a) in 52 games.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The Bears return home for Fan Appreciation Night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

