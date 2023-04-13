Moose Recall Caron, Sign Golder to Amateur Tryout Agreement

April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Thomas Caron from the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions. The team also signed forward Carson Golder to an amateur tryout agreement.

Thomas Caron

Forward

Born Aug. 29, 2000 - Candiac, Que.

Height 6.02 - Weight 216 - Shoots L

Caron, 22, has appeared in five games for the Moose this season and recorded two assists. The forward also suited up in 17 contests for the Lions this campaign and recorded seven points (3G, 4A). The Candiac, Que. product has 45 games of AHL experience, all with Manitoba, and has registered eight points (3G, 5A) along with 46 penalty minutes.

Carson Golder

Forward

Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L

Golder, 20, recorded 55 points (31G, 24A) in 64 games this season split between the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets. The winger also posted three assists in four playoff games for the Rockets. The Smithers, B.C. product registered 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna. Golder also won the 2022 WHL championship with Edmonton, and skated in three games with the Oil Kings at the 2022 Memorial Cup.

The Moose travel to Rockford for a contest against the IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday, April 15. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.