Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Damien Giroux from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Damien Giroux from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Giroux, 23, has recorded 21 points (3-18=21), 28 penalty minutes (PIM) and 85 shots in 65 games with Iowa this season. He set new career highs in assists and points and recorded two multi-point games, including a three-point game on December 28 against Colorado (2-1=3).

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Hanmer, Ontario, has collected 47 points (13-34=47), 75 PIM and 182 shots in 147 games spanning three seasons in Iowa. Prior to his time in Iowa, Giroux spent the better part of four seasons with the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), collecting 194 points (101-93=194), 83 PIM, 21 PPG's and a plus-46 rating. Giroux has not appeared in an NHL game. He will wear sweater No. 68 with Minnesota.

