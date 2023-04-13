Dallas Stars Assign Defenseman Artem Grushnikov to Texas Stars

April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas assigned defenseman Artem Grushnikov from the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League to Texas.

Grushnikov, 20, joins the Stars in Cedar Park after posting 17 points (8-9- 17) in 65 regular season games and five points (3-2- 5) in six playoff games for Hamilton this season. The defenseman helped the Bulldogs win the OHL Championship in 2021-22 during his first season in North America, and accrued 29 points (13-16- 29) in 121 games in two seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Voskresensk, Russia was selected by Dallas in the second round (48th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

