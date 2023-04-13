Silver Knights Defeated by Condors, 4-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-2, to the Bakersfield Condors on the road on Wednesday evening. Connor Corcoran scored his first goal this season for the Silver Knights, with Sakari Manninen tallying the other goal for Henderson.

The Condors opened the scoring first with an early goal in the first period.

Corcoran tied it just two minutes later, his first goal for the Knights of the season. Sheldon Rempal and Gage Quinney both assisted on the goal.

The Condors quickly regained the lead with a goal late in the first, then extended it with another early in the second.

Manninen brought the Knights back within one with a goal midway through the third period. He was assisted by Rempal and Corcoran, both for their second points of the evening.

However, Bakersfield added an empty net goal in the final minute of the third period to secure a 4-2 win for the Condors.

Jesper Vikman made his first professional start, stopping 25 of 28 shots on goal.

