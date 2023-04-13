Gavin Hayes Signs PTO with IceHogs

Forward Gavin Hayes

(Rockford IceHogs) Forward Gavin Hayes(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Gavin Hayes to a professional tryout (PTO). On. Apr. 3, Hayes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins in the 2023-24 season.

Hayes, 18, skated this season with the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and set career highs in games played (66), goals (41), assists (40) and points (81). His 41 goals and 81 points both ranked second on the team, and his 40 assists ranked fourth.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound forward has compiled 130 points (60G, 70A) in 131 career regular-season games with the Firebirds from 2021-23. During the 2022 OHL Playoffs, Hayes helped Flint to a Western Conference Final appearance after posting 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 postseason games.

The Westland, Michigan native was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (66th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The IceHogs close out the the 2022-23 regular season with a three-game weekend that begins on Friday, Apr. 14 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

