T-Birds G Joel Hofer Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced their selections for the 2022-23 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams. For the first time in the team's young history, the Thunderbirds have had a player selected, as Joel Hofer was named the goaltender on the AHL's Second All-Star Team.
Hofer, 22, is in his second season with the Thunderbirds and was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic this past February. In 45 appearances this season, Hofer has played the third-most minutes in the league (2660) and sits third in saves (1283), fifth in wins (25), and tied for fourth in save percentage (.918). His four shutouts are tied for the second-most in the league, behind only AHL First All-Star Team goalie Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers.
A native of Winnipeg, Man., Hofer was originally a fourth-round selection (107th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Hofer was recently honored as the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for March when he compiled a 5-1-0 record with a 1.47 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.
In 95 career AHL games with San Antonio, Utica, and Springfield, Hofer is 47-36-11 with seven shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage. He has also appeared in eight NHL games with St. Louis, going 4-2-1 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.
Last year, in his professional playoff debut with the T-Birds, Hofer went 6-4-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in helping to lead Springfield to the Calder Cup Finals. He picked up his first career postseason shutout on May 22, 2022, in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals against Charlotte.
10 days earlier, in his postseason debut, Hofer became the first goaltender in AHL history to physically shoot and score a goal in a 5-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
Hofer will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team.
The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Springfield could finish anywhere between the 3-seed and the 6-seed by season's end.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds G Joel Hofer Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Recall Caron, Sign Golder to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Jerseys Honor Milwaukee on 414 Day - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Sign Metsa to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dallas Stars Assign Defenseman Artem Grushnikov to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- T-Birds to Host MGM Springfield Fan Appreciation Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears' Lapierre Suspended One Game - AHL
- Mike Carcone Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lucas Carlsson Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Add Wolf, Pelletier, Duehr from Flames - Calgary Wranglers
- Phillips, Wolf Named as AHL First Team All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolanin Selected to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Abbotsford Canucks
- Alex Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh Named to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- TJ Tynan Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Ontario Reign
- 2022-23 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Middendorf to Contract - Utica Comets
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Damien Giroux from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Gavin Hayes Signs PTO with IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall Vadim Zherenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Shuts Out League Leading Wranglers in 2-0 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Three First Period Goals Lead Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Shut Out In Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Condors, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.