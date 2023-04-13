T-Birds G Joel Hofer Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced their selections for the 2022-23 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams. For the first time in the team's young history, the Thunderbirds have had a player selected, as Joel Hofer was named the goaltender on the AHL's Second All-Star Team.

Hofer, 22, is in his second season with the Thunderbirds and was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic this past February. In 45 appearances this season, Hofer has played the third-most minutes in the league (2660) and sits third in saves (1283), fifth in wins (25), and tied for fourth in save percentage (.918). His four shutouts are tied for the second-most in the league, behind only AHL First All-Star Team goalie Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers.

A native of Winnipeg, Man., Hofer was originally a fourth-round selection (107th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Hofer was recently honored as the AHL's Goaltender of the Month for March when he compiled a 5-1-0 record with a 1.47 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

In 95 career AHL games with San Antonio, Utica, and Springfield, Hofer is 47-36-11 with seven shutouts, a 2.82 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage. He has also appeared in eight NHL games with St. Louis, going 4-2-1 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

Last year, in his professional playoff debut with the T-Birds, Hofer went 6-4-0 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in helping to lead Springfield to the Calder Cup Finals. He picked up his first career postseason shutout on May 22, 2022, in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals against Charlotte.

10 days earlier, in his postseason debut, Hofer became the first goaltender in AHL history to physically shoot and score a goal in a 5-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Hofer will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team.

The T-Birds' regular season ends with one final 3-game weekend beginning on Friday, April 14 on home ice against the Providence Bruins. Springfield could finish anywhere between the 3-seed and the 6-seed by season's end.

