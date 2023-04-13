Coyotes Recall Michael Kesselring, Roadrunners Sign Michael Lombardi
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners announced Thursday that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Michael Kesselring from Tucson, and the Roadrunners have signed forward Michael Lombardi to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO). Kesselring joins the Arizona lineup ahead of their season finale Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks, while Lombardi comes to Tucson from Quinnipiac University, where he and the Bobcats captured their first ever National Championship with a 3-2 overtime win against top-seeded Minnesota on Saturday, April 8.
In nine games with the Roadrunners this season, defenseman Michael Kesselring has registered one goal and five assists for six points with a plus-five since being acquired by the Coyotes at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 23-year-old has previously appeared in eight National Hockey League games with Arizona this year, including his NHL debut on March 3 at Mullett Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes. Kesselring recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on March 26 at home against the Colorado Avalanche.
Forward Michael Lombardi joins the Tucson roster from Quinnipiac University, where he amassed 38 goals and 41 assists for 79 total points in 175 games played over five seasons. The 24-year-old served as an Assistant Captain for his 2022-2023 Graduate season, tallying 22 points (10g 12a) across 41 outings on the way to the National Title. Lombardi notched a goal with a plus-one during the Bobcats Frozen Four run.
The Roadrunners wrap up the 2022-2023 regular season this weekend at the Tucson Arena with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST, with tickets available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Coyotes close out the 2022-2023 regular season Thursday night at home against the Vancouver Canucks.
