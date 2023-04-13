Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team
April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky was named to the AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team. In 58 appearances for Cleveland this season, Fix-Wolansky sits tied for the club's all-time single-season scoring record with 29-41-70 to his credit, along with 38 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky also posted 1-0-1 in nine NHL appearances for Columbus this year and currently ranks among the AHL's 2022-23 leaders in points (70, T6th), goals (29, T8th), assists (41, T10th), power-play points (30, T3rd), power-play goals (11, T11th), power-play assists (19, T13th), shots on goal (2014, T6th), and shootout goals (4, T2nd).
A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 2-1-3 in 15 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during portions of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 163 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Fix-Wolansky contributed 60-78-138 with 131 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023
- Mike Carcone Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lucas Carlsson Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Add Wolf, Pelletier, Duehr from Flames - Calgary Wranglers
- Phillips, Wolf Named as AHL First Team All-Stars - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolanin Selected to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Abbotsford Canucks
- Alex Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh Named to 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- TJ Tynan Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Ontario Reign
- 2022-23 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Comets Sign Middendorf to Contract - Utica Comets
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Damien Giroux from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Gavin Hayes Signs PTO with IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Recall Vadim Zherenko - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Shuts Out League Leading Wranglers in 2-0 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Three First Period Goals Lead Firebirds Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Shut Out In Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Condors, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.