Trey Fix-Wolansky Named to AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team

April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky was named to the AHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team. In 58 appearances for Cleveland this season, Fix-Wolansky sits tied for the club's all-time single-season scoring record with 29-41-70 to his credit, along with 38 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky also posted 1-0-1 in nine NHL appearances for Columbus this year and currently ranks among the AHL's 2022-23 leaders in points (70, T6th), goals (29, T8th), assists (41, T10th), power-play points (30, T3rd), power-play goals (11, T11th), power-play assists (19, T13th), shots on goal (2014, T6th), and shootout goals (4, T2nd).

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 2-1-3 in 15 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during portions of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 163 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Fix-Wolansky contributed 60-78-138 with 131 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.