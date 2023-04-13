Lucas Carlsson Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

Lucas Carlsson has added another accolade to his historic season, earning a spot on the AHL's Second All-Star Team.

The 25-year-old has rewritten the franchise record books this season, posting the most goals (19) and points (52) by a Checkers defensemen ever - with two regular-season games still left on the docket. Carlsson is currently tied for the league lead among blue liners in goals and ranks second in points.

This marks the fifth time that a Checkers player has earned a spot on one of the AHL's postseason All-Star Teams - Jake Bean (First Team) did it in 2019-20, Alex Nedeljkovic (First) and Andrew Poturalski (Second Team) did it in 2018-19 and Zach Boychuk (Second) did it in 2013-14.

