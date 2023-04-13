Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fan Appreciation Knight on Saturday, Apr. 15. The Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign in their last game of the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster featuring a full team photo when they enter the arena.

Fan are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame tailgate on the Bell Solar Tiltyard. Activations will include interactive inflatables and games and a live DJ, and select beer and snacks will be sold for just $3. Those who make a purchase at The Saddlery will receive a gift with purchase, while supplies last.

Throughout the night, various "Lucky Rows" will be chosen and provided with prizes from Silver Knights partners. After the game, select fans will have the opportunity to participate in the team's "Jersey Off Our Backs" event, where players will return to the ice and hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to the lucky fans chosen.

All Henderson Silver Knights Season Ticket Members who attend the game will receive a complimentary replica model of The Dollar Loan Center as a special thank you from the organization.

Limited tickets are still available for Fan Appreciation Knight.

