Comets Sign Middendorf to Contract

April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today that the team has signed forward Erik Middendorf to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Middendorf, 22, has played nine games for the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL this season scoring one goal and one assist. The Scottsdale, Arizona native played for both Colorado College and Michigan State University during his collegiate career. During 120 games of college hockey, he totaled 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward won a Clark Cup in the USHL in 2021 while captain of the Chicago Steel.

The Comets are back on the ice at home against the Cleveland Monsters tomorrow night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.