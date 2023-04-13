Bears' Lapierre Suspended One Game

April 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Hendrix Lapierrehas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Charlotte on Apr. 11.

Lapierre will miss Hershey's game Friday (Apr. 14) at Bridgeport.

