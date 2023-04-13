Phillips, Wolf Named as AHL First Team All-Stars

Matthew Phillips and Dustin Wolf have been named as AHL 2023 First Team All-Stars, the AHL announced Thursday.

It should come as no surprise, either.

Dustin Wolf: (41-9-2)

Wolf captured the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the league's top goaltender last season and is poised to do so again in his sophomore campaign.

Wolf has been, hands-down, the best backstop in the AHL this season, leading the league in almost all primary goaltending categories. He has posted a 41-9-2 record with a 2.08 GAA, 0.932 Sv% and seven shutouts so far.

The 21-year-old was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season - picking up an All-Star MVP nod - and appeared in his first NHL game Wednesday, suiting up for the Flames in their final regular season game against the San Jose Sharks, turning aside 23 of 24 shots for his first NHL victory.

Matthew Phillips: (36g - 39a - 75 Pts - 64 GP)

Being named First-Team All-Star is certainly a well-deserved honour for Phillips, who has been the driver of the Wranglers offence all season. He has put together an impressive and memorable campaign, representing Calgary at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval in February and has since continued to put together an All-Star calibre season.

Phillips is currently tied for the AHL lead in goals with 36 and sits fourth overall in points with 75 in 64 games. Perhaps his most impressive and telling stat is his 15 game-winning goals this season, the most in the AHL by a long shot.

Here is the full list of AHL First and Second Team All Stars:

2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team:

First Team G - Dustin Wolf, CGY

First Team D - Darren Raddysh, SYR

First Team D - Christian Wolanin, ABB

First Team F - Alex Barré-Boulet, SYR

First Team F - Michael Carcone, TUC

First Team F - Matthew Phillips, CGY

2022-23 AHL Second All-Star Team:

Second Team G - Joel Hofer, SPR

Second Team D - Lucas Carlsson, CLT

Second Team D - Brogan Rafferty, CV

Second Team F - Trey Fix-Wolansky, CLE

Second Team F - Max McCormick, CV

Second Team F - T.J. Tynan, ONT

