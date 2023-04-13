T-Birds to Host MGM Springfield Fan Appreciation Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will be concluding their season in style on Friday and Saturday as part of MGM Springfield Fan Appreciation Weekend.

On Friday night, April 11, the T-Birds host the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center in the penultimate home game of the regular season. One final time in the 2022-23 regular season, the team will host its MGM Deuces Wild Friday, featuring a pregame concert, $2 Coors Light Drafts, $2 hot dogs, and $2 sodas, all of which will be served at the $2 price point from 6:00 p.m. through the end of the first period. Puck drop against Providence is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome. The game will also be shown on TVs inside TAP Sports Bar & Grill at MGM Springfield.

In addition, the first 1,000 kids aged 12 and under to enter the arena on Friday will receive a T-Birds youth hockey jersey compliments of Springfield Pharmacy. The team will wear their blue third jerseys for the last time in the regular season as well. The Thunderbirds will also proudly welcome Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island as members of their Wish Community will be on hand for Make-A-Wish Night. Children participating will be involved in the pregame ceremonies and have the opportunity to greet and cheer on the players before they take the ice.

On Saturday, long before the 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the I-91 rival Hartford Wolf Pack, downtown Springfield will be the center of attention for the T-Birds' regular-season finale. It all begins at 4:00 p.m. at MGM Springfield for the Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party, made possible with the support of the Springfield Business Improvement District.

"We're thrilled to sponsor the Springfield Thunderbirds' annual Block Party for the fifth consecutive year," Community Bank Branch Manager Gilbert Nieves said. "As a bank, we pride ourselves on our community involvement and we couldn't be happier to support the Thunderbirds - a core element of the Springfield community - through this event each year."

"It is hard to believe that the AHL season is coming to an end. Once again, the Thunderbirds did not disappoint! As we look forward to the playoffs, MGM Springfield is excited to host the fan-favorite pre-game Block Party this Saturday, just before the T-Birds take on rival Hartford Wolf Pack," said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley. "As presenting sponsor, we could not be more proud. Cheers to a fantastic final weekend and a thrilling postseason. Go T-Birds!"

Live music, food, and drink will all be available at this rain-or-shine event. Fans who were not able to get game tickets to the Thunderbirds game that evening will still have the ability to be among their fellow fans, as MGM will host a live watch party out on the Plaza.

Fans who do have tickets on Saturday will also be treated to special guest Jim O'Heir, who portrayed Jerry Gergich on the hit comedy series Parks & Recreation. O'Heir will be part of a VIP meet-and-greet at 5:00 p.m. before meeting with the general public on the concourse beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Thunderbirds advise all attendees to leave extra time for parking and getting to the MassMutual Center, as multiple events will be occurring simultaneously in downtown Springfield throughout the weekend.

Fans who missed out on this weekend's games can still reserve their seats for the Calder Cup Playoffs by signing up for a Pay As We Play plan by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. The Pay As We Play Plan allows you to lock in your seat and pay for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as we advance through each round. This means there is no upfront payment for games - rather, you pre-authorize the Thunderbirds to charge your card on file before each game is played. You are only charged for games that are played. Tickets will be sent as mobile tickets to your email address 48 hours before each playoff game.

