Mike Carcone Named to AHL First All-Star Team

Tucson, Arizona - The American Hockey League announced on Thursday the 2022-2023 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, featuring Roadrunners forward Mike Carcone as a member of the First All-Star Team. Carcone is the first player in Tucson franchise history to be named to an AHL First All-Star Team after he became the first Roadrunner to win a Player of the Month Award earlier this season for December 2022.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Carcone leads the American Hockey League in scoring with 31 goals and 53 assists for 84 total points in 63 games played. He is the only player in the top five in both goals and assists across the league, while also leading the AHL in shots on goal (263) and ranking second in power-play goals (14). The 26-year-old set both a Roadrunners record and AHL season high with a 15-game scoring streak this year from December 17 to January 31.

In his third season with the Roadrunners, Carcone has set new single-season team records for goals (31), assists (53), total points (84), power-play goals (14) and shots on goal (263) while leading the team in goals for three-straight campaigns. His 70 goals and 150 total points across 146 career outings with Tucson are the second most in team history, trailing current Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in both categories by only four goals and 30 points with 114 less games played. He also ranks third in team history with 80 assists behind Bunting and defenseman Kyle Capobianco, and his 183 penalty minutes are the fourth most by a Roadrunner behind current teammate Boko Imama, Bunting, and forward Jeremy Gregoire.

7 of the 12 total selections, including Carcone, reside in the AHL's Pacific Division. He helped the Pacific Division to their first ever victory at the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC in February with a tournament-leading four assists. Carcone will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2022-23 AHL First All-Star Team.

The Roadrunners wrap up the 2022-2023 regular season this weekend at the Tucson Arena with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST, with tickets available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

