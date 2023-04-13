Wranglers Add Wolf, Pelletier, Duehr from Flames

The Flames announced on Thursday that they have reassigned (F) Walker Duehr, (F) Jakob Pelletier and (G) Dustin Wolf to the Wranglers.

Duehr suited up for 41 games for the Wranglers this season, registering 26 points (15g, 11a) and three game-winners before getting the call up to the Flames. In total, the 25-year-old appeared in 27 NHL games, picking up 11 points (7g, 4a).

Jakob Pelletier appeared in his first NHL game this season, donning the Flaming 'C' for the first time (officially) against the Tampa Bay Lightning back on January 21, 2023. He played a total of 24 games with the Flames, registering three goals and seven points.

Prior to his NHL recall, Pelletier registered 36 points (16g, 20a) in 33 games with the Wranglers and still sits T-2nd on the team with eight powerplay goals.

Dustin Wolf's first NHL start was a memorable one. Wolf made his NHL debut on Wednesday night (Apr.12) against the team he grew up cheering for, the San Jose Sharks. The 21-year-old turned aside 23 of 24 shots (0.958 SV%) he faced to register his first NHL win.

Wolf has been the top goaltender in the AHL all season with the Wranglers, posting a 41-9-2 record with a 2.08 GAA, 0.932 Sv% and seven shutouts.

