Tides Top Chasers 15-6 on All About Kids Day at Werner Park

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell behind in the first inning and trailed for the rest of the game, losing to the Norfolk Tides 15-6 Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Norfolk knocked Omaha starter Cruz Noriega out of the game in the second inning, tagging the right-hander for three runs in the first inning and five in the second, for an 8-0 lead halfway through the second inning.

Joey Wiemer opened the bottom of the second with a home run, his second of the year, but the Tides increased their lead against Omaha's bullpen in the subsequent innings.

Eric Cerantola allowed a solo homer in the third inning, the only run he surrendered over 2.0 innings of work. Ryan Hendrix was tagged with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, but was charged with just one earned run over 1.2 innings in his Storm Chasers debut, with Norfolk leading 12-1 after five innings. After Anthony Simonelli threw a scoreless sixth inning, he allowed a two-run homer in the seventh, before Austin Cox was tagged for a run in the eighth inning.

Wiemer drove in another run with an RBI single in the sixth inning, but Omaha trailed 15-2 going into the bottom of the eighth. Nick Loftin opened the eighth with a single, then scored on a two-run homer from Brian O'Keefe, O'Keefe's first homer of the year. After a Wiemer double, Nick Pratto singled Wiemer in, then Nick Gordon reached on an error that plated Pratto for the 15-6 score that held to be final.

Pratto pitched the top of the ninth for Omaha, the first position player to pitch for the Storm Chasers since Angelo Castellano on August 8, 2023 vs. Iowa. He faced the minimum, allowing a one-out single that was erased on a double play to end the inning. Dustin Dickerson, making his Triple-A debut, walked to open the bottom of the ninth, but Omaha could not inch any closer, falling by nine runs.

Wiemer finished the day 3-for-5, while he and O'Keefe each drove in two runs, and Gordon collected two hits.

The Storm Chasers return to action Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT with right-hander Chandler Champlain on the mound for Omaha.

