Mud Hens Battle in Extra-Innings, Fall Short to Indians 5-4

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens squared off against the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday, April 16, at Victory Field, with first pitch at 11:05 a.m.

Hao-Yu Lee sparked the offense early with a leadoff single to left field, but the Mud Hens' opening momentum was cut short by an inning-ending double play. The Indians wasted no time responding, as Malcom Nuñez roped an RBI double in the bottom of the first to give Indianapolis an early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Jace Jung reached with a ground-ball single to right, but the Hens couldn't cash him in. Toledo made an early call to the bullpen to open the bottom half of the third, swapping out starter Bailey Horn for Jordan Balazovic. A smooth 4-6-3 double play helped Balazovic escape the inning unscathed.

Jung stayed hot in the sixth, lacing a sharp double to center. Indianapolis then turned to their bullpen, pulling starter Carson Fulmer in favor of David Bednar. Jung swiped third base uncontested but was ultimately stranded as the Hens couldn't bring him around.

Later in the inning, Riley Unroe legged out an infield single to second, prompting another pitching change from the Indians, this time to Ryder Ryan. Stephen Scott wasted no time, jumping on the first pitch for another single to second base, moving Unroe into scoring position. Despite back-to-back base hits, the Mud Hens left both runners stranded.

The Mud Hens loaded the bases in the top of the eighth after Brewer Hicklen drew a leadoff walk, Jung singled to right, and Lee followed with a single up the middle. Ryan buckled down, fanning two straight Hens before issuing a bases-loaded walk to David Hensley, tying the game 1-1. Isaac Mattson relieved Ryan and ended the inning with a strikeout to minimize the damage.

The Indians wasted no time retaking the lead in the home half of the eighth. Shawn Ross singled to right, and Nuñez delivered his second RBI double of the day to put Indianapolis back on top, 2-1.

In the top of the ninth, Jack Dunn reached on a one-out single and advanced to third on a wild pitch after Hicklen worked a walk. Hao-Yu Lee delivered a clutch RBI single to bring Dunn home and tie the game at 2-2. PJ Poulin came out of the bullpen in the bottom half, working around a hit batter and a fielding error by shortstop Andrew Navigato to send the game to extra innings.

Navigato started the top of the tenth at second base, advancing to third on an Akil Baddoo groundout. Unroe came through with a go-ahead RBI double, giving Toledo a 3-2 lead. But the Indians answered back in the bottom half with a Nick Solak sacrifice fly to score Ross, knotting the game once again.

The back-and-forth continued into the eleventh. Dunn drew a leadoff walk, and after a Hicklen flyout moved Scott to third, a wild pitch allowed Scott to cross the plate, giving Toledo a 4-3 edge. The Mud Hens sent Unroe, who moved from right field to the mound, to close it out, but Billy Cook lined an RBI double to tie it at 4-4 and force a twelfth inning.

Toledo went quietly in the top of the twelfth, going down in order. Unroe remained on the bump for the bottom half, but Indianapolis walked it off as Ross singled home Alika Williams for the 5-4 victory.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Indianapolis Indians will face off again tomorrow, April 17, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Victory Field.

Notables:

Jace Jung (3-4, 2B, 2 BB, SB)

Riley Unroe (2-5, 2B, RBI) (1.1 IP, 2H, 0ER)

