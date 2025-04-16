IronPigs Doubled up by Stripers

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-5) ended up on the wrong end of an early back-and-forth affair, getting doubled up by the Gwinnett Stripers (8-8) 8-4 on Wednesday night at CoolRay Field.

Gwinnett got to work quickly, scoring twice in the first inning. Three straight singles, the last form Luke Waddell, scored the first run of the game before a sacrifice fly from José Devers brought home another.

The 'Pigs answered right back to get the see-saw moving. In the second, Óscar Mercado singled and then moved to second base on a passed ball. Cal Stevenson then doubled him home. Stevenson moved to third on a fly ball and then scored on the play thanks to a throwing error, tying the game.

A Mercado RBI groundout gave the 'Pigs the lead in the third before Stevenson reached on an error, allowing another run to score to make it 4-2.

From there it was all Gwinnett however, as the Stripers scored six unanswered runs. In the last of the third, Devers tied the game with a two-run single and then scored the go-ahead run on a Connor Capel base hit.

The Stripers pushed two across in the fourth on productive outs: a sacrifice fly for Charles LeBlanc and an RBI groundout for Waddell.

One more insurance run came in for Gwinnett in the eighth on a dropped third strike wild pitch, making it 8-4.

Dylan Covey (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Stripers, allowing two hits in two scoreless innings.

Seth Johnson (2-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits and four walks, striking out five.

The IronPigs and Stripers continue their series on Thursday, April 17th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Mick Abel (1-2, 3.89) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with Nathan Wiles (0-0, 0.00)

