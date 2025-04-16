Indians Win on Shawn Ross' Walk-Off Single in 12th Inning

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Following a back-and-forth battle in extras, Shawn Ross drove a ground-ball single through the left side to give the Indianapolis Indians a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Toledo Mud Hens in 12 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. All three of Indy's home wins in 2025 have come via walk-off.

Peter Strzelecki (W, 1-2) held Toledo (5-12) scoreless in the top of the 12th before the game-winning bottom half. A ground ball by Ji Hwan Bae moved Alika Williams, as the automatic runner at second base to begin the inning, 90 feet away before Ross notched the game-winning hit in his Triple-A debut off position player Riley Unroe (L, 0-1).

After Malcom Nuñez gave the Indians (6-8) a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double into the right field corner, the game featured four ties and three lead changes in the final five innings. The Mud Hens tied the game in the eighth with a bases-loaded walk to David Hensley before Nuñez roped his second double of the game to retake the lead in the bottom half.

Down to their final two outs, the Mud Hens loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning and cashed in on an RBI groundout by Hao-Yu Lee to tie the game, 2-2, and send the contest to extra innings. The teams traded runs in both the 10th and 11th - the Indians extending the game on a Nick Solak sacrifice fly and Billy Cook two-out double, respectively - before the final frame.

Starting pitcher Carson Fulmer shined in his third start of the season, tossing 5.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts.

Cook, Nuñez and Ross each logged two hits for the Indians, with Cook's performance following a three-hit day on Tuesday.

The six-game series continues tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Right-hander and Pirates No. 3 prospect Thomas Harrington is set to make his first start of the season with Indy after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings in relief on April 13 at Louisville. Opposite Harrington is Toledo southpaw Dietrich Enns

