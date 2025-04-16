Norfolk Mashes Way To Victory Over Omaha
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Papillion, NE - It looked like batting practice in Werner Park as the Norfolk Tides (7-10) collected 15 hits and nine extra base hits in a 15-6 blowout over the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-8). Eight of the 10 batters Norfolk sent to the plate today recorded a hit, and four different Tides hit a home run.
Dylan Beavers (2-for-3, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB) wasted no time getting the offense going as he blasted an opposite field home run on the very first pitch of the game. Beavers would hit a second home run in the third inning for his third career multi-homer game. Those were his first and second home runs of the season.
Coby Mayo continued his hot streak, as he went 3-for-5 with three RBI, a double, and a homer (4). Maverick Handley went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a double, and his first home run of the year. Livan Soto went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI for his first three-hit game since August 8, 2024 (2) vs. Durham. TT Bowens replaced Dylan Carlson in the DH spot as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and delivered a two-run homer (2) to extend Norfolk's lead to 14-2.
Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 3.38) earned his first win of the season as he went 5.2 innings where he struck out four and allowed two runs (2 ER) on three hits and five walks. Ward threw 98 pitches, his most in an outing since he threw 99 on August 14, 2024 vs. Syracuse. Nick Richmond (0-0, 0.00), Kade Strowd (1-1, 7.88), and Rodolfo Martinez (0-0, 4.50) closed it out in relief.
Game three in Omaha will be tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. EST. Norfolk has not announced a starter for the game, but RHP Chandler Champlain (0-1, 10.95) will be the probable for Omaha.
