Bisons and Syracuse Snowed out Wednesday

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons and Syracuse Mets were postponed on Wednesday afternoon due to snow and freezing temperatures that rendered the field at NBT Bank Stadium unplayable.

The two teams will make the game up as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, April 18, starting at 4:05 p.m. It will consist of two seven inning games to be played with at least a 30 minute break in between.

Thursday evening's game will remain one nine inning contest starting at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard along the Bisons Baseball Network, including The Bet 1520 AM locally in Western New York, streaming on the Audacy App, as well as bisons.com. Pregame coverage with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro begins at 6:15 p.m.

