Bats Fall to Clippers in Walk off Fashion 5-4

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats allowed two critical runs in the bottom of the ninth, turning a 4-3 lead into a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Clippers in game two of the six-game series at Huntington Park on Wednesday night.

The Bats led 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth when Luis Mey (L, 0-1) came in to pitch for the second night in a row. Columbus made their move, putting runners on the corners with one out. Christian Cairo came up and singled in the game-tying run. With two outs, they loaded the bases, and Will Wilson walked it off for the Clippers with a single to right. Luis Frias (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

Before the ninth-inning heroics, Sam Benschoter drew the start for the Bats. This was his first start of the season, and he sat down five batters in a row to begin the game.

Both teams started off slow. After two innings, there was only one hit between the two clubs. After that, the Clippers were able to open the game up in the third. Benschoter gave up a walk that would later score on a single from Will Brennan.

Columbus starter Parker Messick recorded nine straight outs to start the game and had led 1-0 heading into the fourth, but Louisville responded quickly. Tyler Callihan opened the frame with a leadoff home run, his fourth of the year. Ivan Johnson drew a walk, and Will Benson knocked a homer of his own, his fourth of the year as well, to give the Bats a two-run lead at 3-1.

Benschoter was relieved in the bottom of the frame by Lyon Richardson. Benschoter ended the day with three innings pitched, two hits, one run against, and four strikeouts. Richardson struck out his first batter and then allowed a single to Johnathan Rodriguez. He moved to second on a fielder's choice. Kody Huff hit a grounder to second, but Rodriguez scored from second due to a throwing error from Callihan. The Clippers chipped away at the Bats lead and made the score 3-2 at the end of the inning.

The Bats stayed hot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Davis Wendzel notched a one-out double, and Jacob Hurtubise drew a walk. Johnson bashed a double off the right field wall that scored Wendzel. After that, Louisville was able to load the bases but couldn't inflict any more damage, maintaining a 4-2 lead.

Messick came out in the sixth in favor of Mason Hickman. He ended his day with five innings pitched, four hits, four runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts. These were the first runs Messick has allowed this season.

The Clippers kept hanging around and refused to let the Bats run away. In the sixth, Yosver Zulueta came into the game for Louisville. Juan Brito drew a leadoff walk. Zuleta picked up two outs before walking Micah Pries. Huff knocked a single up the middle that scored Brito, but Zulueta limited the damage and navigated out of the inning with the lead intact.

In the seventh, Reiver Sanmartin came in to pitch and threw a scoreless inning for Louisville. Zach Maxwell followed suit in the eighth inning and kept Columbus from scoring before their comeback in the ninth. The Bats used six pitchers who combined for 10 strikeouts in the game.

Benson went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk. Callihan and Johnson each picked up an RBI on one hit. Callihan extended his season-opening on-base streak to 16 games, reaching base in every game he's played to date.

The Bats (8-9) and Clippers (11-4) continue their series on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

