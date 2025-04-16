Chicago White Sox Call up Knights Pitcher Steven Wilson
April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights pitcher Steven Wilson will join the Major League Club ahead of Chicago's game tonight against the Athletics.
Wilson, 30, pitched in five games with the Knights this season. The right-hander went 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA (1 ER/5.1 IP) with one save, one hold, and 10 strikeouts. Wilson recorded three strikeouts in three of his five outings.
Wilson, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, went 1-6 with a 5.71 ERA (22 ER/34.2 IP) and 34 strikeouts in 40 relief appearances with the White Sox last season after being acquired from San Diego on March 13, 2024, as part of a five-player deal that sent right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease to the Padres.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated pitcher Mike Clevinger for assignment.
