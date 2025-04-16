Stripers Ride Early Runs, Solid Bullpen to 8-4 Win over IronPigs

April 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-8) rebounded to even the series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-5) with a 8-4 win on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Luke Waddell and Jose Devers combined to drive in five of the eight runs.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single from Waddell followed by a Devers sacrifice fly one batter later. With Lehigh Valley ahead 4-2 in the third, the Stripers tied the game with a two-run single from Devers before Conner Capel singled in the go-ahead run. Gwinnett added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth followed by another tally in the eighth to produce the 8-4 final.

Key Contributors: Devers (1-for-3, 3 RBIs) produced a season-high in RBIs as he leads the Stripers in that category. Waddell (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) had a multi-RBI day of his own for the second time this season. Dylan Covey (W, 1-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings in his Stripers debut. Brian Moran (2.0 IP, 1 H) and Jesse Chavez (1.0 IP, 1 SO) followed as the Gwinnett bullpen held the IronPigs scoreless.

Noteworthy: Devers produced a three-RBI game for the first time since April 5, 2024 while with Triple-A Jacksonville (Miami Marlins). Stripers starter Chasen Shreve matched his career high with 4.0 innings pitched for the third time this season. The Gwinnett offense produced eight runs despite the lack of an extra-base hit.

Next Game (Thursday, April 17): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Nathan Wiles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Mick Abel (1-2, 3.94 ERA). We're throwing back the prices and the themes every Thursday night. This Thursday, it's $4 hot dogs, nachos and ice cream through the end of the fourth inning. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.